State surpasses revenue goal after generating nearly $40 million in natural park passes: 'An integral role in giving back to the outdoor spaces'

"Our state parks, wildlife, search and rescue volunteers, and avalanche forecasters will get a boost in funding."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Nature has always known the delicate balance of give and take. Colorado is following suit with a clever strategy that lets people enjoy state parks while giving back to preserve their beauty.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass, introduced last year, has proved to be a massive success. Over 1.5 million Coloradans snagged the pass, generating $39.7 million to support state parks and wildlife conservation efforts, according to Fox 31.

This innovative program surpassed its $36 million revenue goal and made enjoying the great outdoors more accessible than ever. At just $29, the pass is 60% cheaper than the previous annual pass, allowing entry to any Colorado state park by car, bike, or foot.

The funds will be used to improve state parks with new campsites, updated facilities, and better roads. It'll also boost Colorado's search and rescue teams and enhance avalanche forecasting systems.

For nature enthusiasts, this means more opportunities to explore Colorado's breathtaking landscapes without breaking the bank. For the environment, it means better-maintained parks and increased resources for wildlife protection.

The distribution of funds shows just how comprehensive this program is. The first $32.5 million will go directly to maintaining and developing state parks. This means more trails, cleaner facilities, and enhanced wildlife habitats. An additional $2.5 million will support search and rescue teams, ensuring safer outdoor adventures for everyone.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will receive $1 million, improving its ability to forecast dangerous conditions and keep winter sports enthusiasts safe. Any remaining funds will be channeled into wildlife projects and outdoor educational programs, fostering a deeper connection between Coloradans and their natural surroundings.

Justin Rutter, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's chief financial officer, shared the excitement: "This is a substantial increase in revenue for our agency compared to previous years, which means our state parks, wildlife, search and rescue volunteers, and avalanche forecasters will get a boost in funding in the coming year too."

Heather Disney Dugan, a CPW deputy director, is proud of the program's community impact. "Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or to show support for our outdoor first responders and avalanche forecasters, your contribution plays an integral role in giving back to the outdoor spaces and programs our local communities treasure," she told Fox 31.

