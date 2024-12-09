Hiker shares concerning interactions with rule-breaking tourists in national park: 'The disrespect ... enrages me'

A National Park visitor posted on Reddit their dismay about rule breakers at parks and the danger it puts everyone in.

Redditors in the National Park community also had numerous experiences with rule breakers.

After returning home from Lassen Volcanic National Park, the visitor posted in the r/NationalPark subreddit about coming across several dogs on "trails designated as No Pets Allowed On Trail." The original poster noted an owner had an unleashed pit bull mix.

The post's title read: "Why do some dog owners in National Parks think rules don't apply to them?"

"There's a reason for the rule. It's for everyone's safety, including the dog!" the poster added.

The National Park Service website lists all the rules for visitors traveling with their pets. It stated: "Pets are not permitted on any hiking trail."

The website also explains the safety reasons for these rules. Wild animals are unpredictable and have been known to attack pets, and they can transmit diseases to your pet that you can contract. Additionally, some of the terrain can hurt your pet's feet.

Pets can also threaten wildlife by chasing them, and dogs' leaving their scent behind disrupts the habitats of wild animals.

Experiencing National Parks is supposed to increase our understanding of wildlife and make us want to preserve it. Breaking the rules put in place for safety hinders that experience for yourself and the people around you. It's hard to enjoy your experience if you are worried about the dog you just passed by.

One Redditor in the comments saw a coyote in Yosemite and an unleashed Pomeranian only minutes later. You have no idea how the Pomeranian or coyote will react to each other if they cross paths.

Unfortunately, many visitors disregard the rules, hoping to enhance their experience of these beautiful places. For example, the Tourons of National Parks Instagram account documents such encounters. One video shows people getting too close to a bear in Jasper National Park in Canada. The bear barely misses the woman as it lunges at her.

When visiting national parks, you must be vigilant and vacation responsibly to enjoy your outdoor adventure and stay safe. While it's great to take your pet on vacation with you, it may be best to opt for a safer environment for them.

Redditors took the comments to share their feelings.

"The disrespect for the parks enrages me," one user said.

Another commented: "Why put your dogs through danger?

