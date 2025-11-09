Photo of 'entitled' tourists at national park sparks outrage online: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"Seems like nearly every time I go out hiking now I encounter a group … "

A Redditor posted a photo of a group of people at the Maroon Bells, a pair of bell-shaped peaks in the Elk Mountains of Colorado. The tourists hopped over a barrier rope, ignoring a sign that said "CLOSED FOR REVEGETATION," walked down the bank of the river, and went into the water.

"This is why we can't have nice things," the original poster stated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Barriers in nature preserves are there to protect wildlife, plants, and visitors. When people disregard them, they can hurt the environment and disrupt the natural behavior of animals, or, in this case, the revegetation efforts.

Crossing the barriers can damage the delicate ecosystems that environmentalists and rangers are trying to protect.

If animals are involved, getting too close to them can make them feel threatened, which can lead to dangerous situations for both the animals and the people. An animal that follows their natural instinct and charges at a human can hurt the human, even if they are well-meaning. When wild animals injure humans, they are sometimes relocated or even euthanized.

It is important to respect nature to preserve it for generations to come, as well as to protect the ecosystems and biodiversity. Whether crossing barriers, approaching animals, or littering, these actions all have negative consequences for the environment.

Respecting nature can also help us better understand and appreciate where we live and new areas we explore, encouraging us to make eco-friendly choices to protect and preserve our environment.

Commenters on the post were appalled at the behavior of the group of tourists and discussed the merits and pitfalls of confronting people in such situations.

"Make them feel ashamed and observed," one Redditor said. "You are doing nothing wrong pointing out that what they are doing is bad."

Another irritated commenter said, "I'm all for enjoying the outdoors, but when you're at a crowded place, there's bound to be a bad egg who ruins the experience for everyone."

"The examples of things like this are absolutely endless these days," another person expressed. "Seems like nearly every time I go out hiking now I encounter a group of dip s**** like these who are totally oblivious to their actions, the environment, and other people around them."

