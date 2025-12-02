Scary video shows reckless tourists' encounter with massive wild animal: 'He was fast'

"Do not aggravate them because you won't get away."

A couple of tourists quickly learned that it's best to leave wildlife alone in the woods.

TikToker Lindsay (@lindsaymack23)'s viral video shows her boyfriend and another man excitedly rushing outside their cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to see an unexpected visitor.

"I f****** love bears, too," said the man in black, walking out the door.

"That's so crazy," remarked the one filming as he focused on the black bear lurking near their deck.

Right after the first man happily greets it with a "Hey buddy," the bear leaps onto the porch in a single bound.

"OMG, he was fast," exclaimed one commenter.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

The men quickly scurry as the camera moves around, and the video soon ends.

Lindsay describes the situation as "something that would never happen to a woman!"

However, anyone can be reckless when it comes to wildlife encounters, even when engaging in what should be eco-friendly tourism, such as visiting national parks.

Like Lindsay's boyfriend, one woman at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park also found out black bears don't like being catcalled.

At Yellowstone, misbehaving tourists are so common, especially when seeking selfies with bears, that there are Instagram pages dedicated to footage of their disrespectful actions.

Based on the video, it appears that Lindsay's boyfriend and his cabin buddy made the mistake of startling the bear — a big no-no.

In addition, one should never interrupt them when eating or go near their cubs. Otherwise, black bears, grizzlies, and other wild animals tend to shy away from humans unless provoked, as in the video.

One commenter expressed their surprise that everyone didn't realize how fast bears can move — up to 35 miles per hour, according to Britannica.

"Yes, they run faster, yes they climb trees, yes they can swim," they noted. "Do not aggravate them because you won't get away."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.