Concerned bystander issues PSA after capturing disturbing scene at iconic Icelandic waterfall: 'Warning signs are clearly posted'

"The most dangerous places generally look the most innocuous."

A photo of a tourist ignoring safety barriers at one of Iceland's most iconic waterfalls has sparked outrage online, highlighting ongoing concerns about environmental damage and visitor safety at natural landmarks.

The image, shared with Reddit's r/VisitingIceland community, shows someone who climbed past roped-off areas to perch precariously on rocky terrain near Kirkjufellsfoss waterfall.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Please don't do this anywhere in Iceland when warning signs are clearly posted and areas are roped off," the poster urged fellow travelers.

Kirkjufellsfoss has become an increasingly popular destination thanks to its appearance in "Game of Thrones" and in countless social media posts. But this Reddit post represents a trend of visitors prioritizing the perfect shot over personal safety and environmental preservation.

When tourists venture beyond designated viewing areas, they can damage delicate moss and vegetation that took decades or even centuries to grow. Iceland's unique ecosystem is particularly vulnerable to foot traffic, and damaged areas may never fully recover.

These actions harm the environment and put rescue teams at risk when emergency responses are needed. Local communities often shoulder the burden of costly search and rescue operations. Wildlife can also suffer, as increased human activity in restricted areas disrupts natural habitats and breeding grounds.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Reddit users condemned the dangerous behavior.

"Gotta get just ten feet beyond that line so I can take the same photo that's been taken 80,000 times already instead of, you know, putting down the phone and enjoying the moment," one commented sarcastically.

Another user emphasized the importance of boundaries: "There is a reason there are fences and its stupid to cross them and this should be discouraged. This person shouldn't be crossing over."

"The most dangerous places generally look the most innocuous. That's what makes them dangerous. Pay attention to signs and warnings. They're based on prior experiences," a third commenter wisely noted.

We can all help protect these destinations by staying on marked paths, respecting barriers, and encouraging others to do the same. Preserving natural wonders ensures future generations can experience their magic, too.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.