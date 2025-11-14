Hiker shares video of upsetting discovery in popular nature area: 'This is disgusting'

One hiker was furious after seeing waste strewn about a woodland area.

They shared a video of the scene on the r/trashy subreddit under the title "Leave No Trace," suggesting that people should adhere to the mantra when visiting green spaces.

As outlined by the National Park Service, the seven principles of Leave No Trace try to encourage hikers and park visitors to be respectful of the environment. They include planning ahead, camping on stable surfaces, being mindful of wildlife, minimizing campfire risks, and, crucially, properly disposing of waste.

These principles were established by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and built upon further by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, and Bureau of Land Management in the 1980s.

The general idea is to leave natural areas exactly as you found them, or better, with the latter achieved by picking up litter left behind by others.

Meanwhile, maintaining a safe distance from animals can help prevent visitors and park inhabitants from being harmed.

"I don't have the solution, but all I can say is that this is disgusting," the description under the post reads.

Leaving litter and trash is especially harmful because most trash is plastic, which does not break down naturally. This waste can leak microplastics and other toxic chemicals directly into the soil and water sources. Unsuspecting animals might also consume larger litter fragments, posing choking hazards or digestive issues.

While it's important to follow park rules for the sake of the area's flora and fauna, individuals could face fines or jail time for endangering themselves, wildlife, or others through their actions.

"People already know these things though, they just don't generally care," wrote one user under the post.

Other commenters highlighted that people who disobey the seven principles or generally don't respect nature in this way are disgraceful and should be punished for their actions.

"Litterbugs make me so angry!" another wrote.

