Experts raise red flags on concerning side effect of shipping industry: 'We know there is a longer-term solution'

Some companies are already acting.

The remote waters of Canada's eastern Arctic are known for their stillness. Quiet narwhals and other marine animals rely on it to communicate, navigate, and find food.

However, as the Guardian reported, new research shows that increasing ship traffic is ruining that silence.

What's happening?

A study conducted in Eclipse Sound near Baffin Island documented how underwater noise from large cargo ships overwhelms narwhal communications.

Hydrophones captured the animals' clicks and whistles, falling silent as ships passed. The impacts could be detected over 12 miles away. Local observers first noticed the issue, noting that narwhals either stop calling or flee when vessels approach.

Scientists now confirm that no marine species appears fully immune to ship noise, according to marine biologist Lindy Weilgart.

To make matters worse, ship traffic continues to increase across the Arctic. Concerns are rising that these sound disturbances could hinder feeding and migration for multiple species.

Why is underwater noise pollution important?

When underwater noise drowns out natural communication, marine animals lose essential tools for their daily lives and become more stressed. And for communities that rely on healthy oceans for food and economic stability, a decline in marine wildlife is potentially catastrophic.

Narwhals and other Arctic species are indicators of broader ecological health. If they're struggling to adapt, the region and the people who depend on it may face consequences as well.

What's being done about underwater noise pollution?

Luckily, momentum is building for global shipping to be quieter.

A group of 37 nations will push for new quiet-ship standards at the upcoming International Maritime Organization Assembly.

Some companies, like Baffinland Iron Mines, are already acting. They recently introduced the world's first Silent-E designated bulk carrier, imposed slower speeds, and fixed routes to reduce noise exposure.

Programs like Vancouver's Echo initiative have demonstrated that voluntary slowdowns can cut noise nearly in half.

"We know there is a longer-term solution that takes much more investment, time, and design expertise," said Melanie Knight, Echo programme manager, to the Guardian. "For the future of the whales, we need quieter ships to begin with."

