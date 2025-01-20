Researcher makes dire observation that could threaten an entire animal population: 'They get blinded'

With increasing noise levels, their environment is becoming like entering a sea of light after being stuck in a dark room.

Off the Norwegian coast, noise pollution is creating a growing threat to the whales that rely on the waters for survival.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, increased ship traffic, oil and gas exploration, and offshore wind farm construction are bombarding the ocean with a constant sound. Scientists have found that this noise disrupts the whales' ability to communicate, navigate, and find food.

"It's nonstop," said researchers, emphasizing how persistent underwater noise is affecting these majestic creatures.

Why is noise pollution important?

Whales depend on sound for almost every aspect of their lives. Unlike humans, they can't rely on sight in the dark depths of the ocean, so they use sound waves to communicate, hunt, and avoid predators. With increasing noise levels, their environment is becoming like entering a sea of light after being stuck in a dark room for a long time — chaotic and disorienting.

"You get blinded. And that's how it is for the whales with noise – they get blinded," said biologist Dr. Heike Vester, per the Guardian.

These disruptions threaten not just individual whales but entire populations as the animals struggle to reproduce and survive. Beyond the whales, the issue highlights a broader environmental crisis.

In much the same way, air pollution affects bees on land. Just as nitrogen oxide compounds from industrial pollution erode floral scents that bees rely on to find nectar, underwater noise from ships, oil exploration, and wind farm construction drowns out the sound cues whales use to hunt, communicate, and migrate.

What's being done about noise pollution?

Thankfully, some measures are being explored to address this underwater crisis. Scientists and conservationists are pushing for quieter ship designs and technologies, along with stricter regulations on underwater noise in critical habitats.

Advocacy groups are urging governments to establish marine protected areas where industrial activity is limited, giving whales a chance to recover.

Individual consumers can support organizations that focus on marine life preservation and advocate for cleaner, less invasive energy solutions to reduce the industrial impact on our oceans.

