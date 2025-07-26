Scientists issue warning about underwater phenomenon wreaking havoc on marine life: 'The sea is sick'

Healthy oceans aren't just about fish; they're about people, too.

Scientists and conservationists are sounding the alarm over how loud industrial noises are disrupting the delicate balance of marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company, is carrying out seismic surveys in the waters off the Amazon River mouth to search for offshore oil reserves, reported Mongabay.

These surveys involve the use of powerful air guns that release compressed air into the water every 10 to 15 seconds, 24 hours a day, for months at a time. The goal is to map the seafloor, but it is harming marine life.

This relentless "seismic noise" travels for hundreds of miles underwater, and researchers have already recorded worrying spikes in acoustic pollution across the area.

Marine animals, especially those that rely on echolocation and sound to navigate, communicate, and find food, are suffering. Dolphins have fled the area, and manatees are avoiding their usual routes.

"The sea is sick," Julio Garcia, a longtime fisherman, told Mongabay.

Why is seismic blasting concerning?

Seismic blasting poses a serious threat not only to marine life but also to the millions of people who depend on healthy oceans for food and livelihood.

Animals like dolphins, whales, and manatees rely heavily on sound to survive, and prolonged exposure to intense industrial noise can cause disorientation, hearing loss, stress, and even strandings.

This noise pollution also interrupts critical behaviors like mating and feeding, and in already fragile ecosystems, that could push endangered species closer to extinction.

What's being done about seismic blasting?

Local scientists, Indigenous leaders, and environmental groups are calling for a moratorium on seismic exploration in sensitive marine areas like the Amazon River mouth.

Brazil's environmental protection agency, IBAMA, has delayed approvals for drilling permits in this region in the past, citing biodiversity concerns, but pressure from the oil industry continues to mount.

Globally, campaigns are ramping up to raise awareness of the impacts of underwater noise pollution. In some countries, like New Zealand, seismic surveys have already been restricted near vulnerable marine habitats.

In the long term, protecting areas like the Amazon River mouth will help preserve not just wildlife but also the balance of local food chains, jobs, and community well-being. Healthy oceans aren't just about fish; they're about people, too.

