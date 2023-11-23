Scientists sound alarm over concerning trend observed in the ocean: ‘The sound … will be five times as loud’

In the face of this challenge, scientists are rallying for solutions.

Recent studies have shed light on an often overlooked consequence of global warming: the dramatic increase in ocean noise. New research indicates that the rise in global temperatures is also turning up the volume in the ocean, posing an unprecedented challenge for marine life.

What’s happening?

According to a study by the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, the underwater world is becoming noisier due to the rise in average temperatures worldwide. The research forecasts that by the end of this century, “the sound of ships … will be five times as loud” in certain ocean regions. This intensification is not solely caused by direct human noise sources but also because sound travels more efficiently through warmer and more acidic seawater.

Luca Possenti, an author of the study, paints a concerning picture, emphasizing that these changes could result in an increase in underwater noise levels by seven decibels in parts of the North Atlantic. This phenomenon is likely to disrupt communication among marine animals, affecting everything from their reproduction to feeding habits.

Why is this increase in ocean noise concerning?

Underwater noise pollution is alarming for several reasons. Numerous marine species rely on sound for navigation, finding food, and communication. The noise caused by human activities, now intensified by climate-induced changes, can lead to miscommunication, stress, and disorientation in marine animals.

The health of our oceans is a delicate balance, and sound plays a more crucial role than is commonly understood. Disrupting the acoustic environment could have domino effects, potentially impacting breeding grounds, migration patterns, and predator-prey relationships in ways we have yet to fully grasp.

The rising noise levels reflect another dimension of concerns about rising worldwide temperatures, reminding us of the intricate ways in which the consequences of human activities manifest in natural systems. It’s not just about the waters rising or getting warmer; it’s about how these changes alter the very fabric of marine life.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What’s being done about ocean noise?

In the face of this challenge, scientists and environmentalists are rallying for solutions. Research initiatives are diving deeper into understanding sound’s underwater behavior, utilizing innovative methods like breaking glass spheres to mimic marine mammal sounds and study their propagation.

Environmentalists are also pushing for policies that call for quieter ship designs and the establishment of marine protected areas, creating safe havens free from human-generated noise. These measures, coupled with broader environmental action strategies like reducing pollution, offer hope for mitigating this issue.

What can I do to help?

On an individual level, you can contribute by supporting ocean conservation initiatives, being more responsible in our interaction with marine environments during recreational activities, and advocating for climate policies that address the root causes of ocean acidification and warming. Each step, no matter how small, is part of the collective effort needed to ensure the health and tranquility of our oceans for the creatures that inhabit them and for future human generations.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.