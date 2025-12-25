Runner shares video of terrifying encounter deep on mountain trail: 'They are more likely to attack'

A runner posted a video of a mysterious animal following her while she was hiking.

What's happening?

TikToker and avid runner Megan Schumer (@meganschumer) shared the video of her trail run. If you listen closely, you can hear rustling and movement in the bushes whenever she starts to run.

The in-video caption explained, "There was a mystery animal chasing me in the bushes as I ran down the mountain."

As she runs and tries to keep an eye on the bushes, she lightly narrates the video, telling viewers she's "very scared" and "I wish there was more people out today."

Why is this animal following her?

While Megan would've felt safer with other runners and hikers around, human activity is likely what brought this animal so close to the trail in the first place. As humans expand their communities and venture deeper into nature, they encroach on animal habitats.

Based on the video's geotag, Megan was in the Gaviota community in Santa Barbara County, so she wasn't too far from residential neighborhoods and popular beaches. This animal may have been here before the area became more populated, or may have come closer in search of food. Human development can deplete resources, so animals have to travel to new areas to find food.

One person in the video's comments pointed out, "Everyone questions her running in a remote area. You do realize there are animals in suburbs. Since they are accustomed to humans they are more likely to attack."

Animals typically attack humans when they feel threatened. However, they may also attack if they're starving and desperate.

How can trail runners stay safe?

It's important to keep your distance from wildlife and be respectful. Megan didn't do anything wrong here, but as many commenters recommended, bringing a running buddy might make the hike safer.

Anyone venturing into nature areas like this should be aware of which animals live there and what to do if they encounter one. You should research your region and determine what animals to look out for, such as mountain lions or bears. Educate yourself on how to respond.

For example, if Megan's mystery stalker was a mountain lion, running would've put her in more danger.

As one commenter stated, "Running activates the prey drive in mountain lions. Be careful."

Wildlife conservation can keep animals and people safe from one another. Support local conservation efforts and protected sanctuaries so wildlife can thrive and people can safely enjoy nature.

