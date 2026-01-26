Man issues warning about dangerous plant spreading across US: 'I didn't know that'

"Thank you for the knowledge."

Even pretty plants can be invasive.

Content creator Virgil G (@youngenfearless) is spreading the word on an "obnoxious [and] noxious" invasive plant damaging ecosystems across North America: myrtle spurge.

"This is a low-growing, evergreen perennial native to southeastern Europe and Asia, and was first introduced to North America as an ornamental ground cover," they explained.

However, this quickly spiraled out of control. Myrtle spurge has escaped its backyard confines and invaded the wild, outcompeting native plants for resources.

Virgil went on to explain that myrtle spurge offers no value to humans. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

"It is toxic to humans and pets and livestock," Virgil said. "If you ingest a little bit of this, you might have some nausea, diarrhea, vomiting."

Plus, if you come into contact with its sap, you may experience skin rashes and swelling.

To help viewers fight back, Virgil gave a few tips on identifying the invasive plant. Its leaves are the best indicator. They're waxy and succulent-like, with a blue-green color and a pointed tip. They also grow in a spiral around the stem. While they remain green all year round, myrtle spurges do produce yellow flowers in the springtime.

So, what should you do if you encounter this plant?

"Whenever you do find some myrtle spurge here in North America, go ahead … and rip this s*** out and chuck it in the trash," Virgil said.

Given the plant's toxic properties, though, it's important to practice caution. Virgil advised viewers to wear protective gear when dealing with these plants and to wash their hands as an extra measure. Lighting the plants on fire is another no-no — the fumes are toxic to breathe in.

"Sorry not sorry, myrtle spurge!" Virgil exclaimed, uprooting the plants.

As Virgil showed in the video, myrtle spurge is relatively easy to remove. According to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board, small infestations can be successfully dug or pulled.

However, it takes a few years of regular weeding to eliminate myrtle spurge from the infested area. Larger infestations are tackled with chemicals as well as goat or sheep grazing.

Invasive plants like the myrtle spurge can wreak havoc on your property. Japanese knotweed, for example, is known to take over gardens and compromise building foundations. Similarly, English ivy can invade plant beds, putting your yard at risk.

To combat invasive plants and support your local ecosystem, consider planting a native lawn. Since they've evolved to live in your area's climate, native plants require less water and maintenance than monoculture lawns.

While you'll still need to be on the lookout for invasives, planting native plants remains a solid defense.

Commenters were grateful to Virgil for sharing.

"Thank you for the knowledge," one user said.

"I didn't know that," another admitted. "I have a plant… will cut it out."

Virgil responded ecstatically, "Plant native lets gooo!"

