Gardener receives adamant warnings against allowing plant to spread in garden bed: 'It'll overtake and kill your other plants'

"There are plenty of other creepers and climbers that won't destroy everything you love."

If you ever have a landscaping question and can't find the answer, reach out to your community. It may save your garden.

This Redditor made the right decision when they posed a question in the subreddit r/gardening regarding their plants. The accompanying photos show a quaint garden bed with a couple of small bushes in the center — and a fickle friend occupying the top-left side.

"If I let this ivy proliferate as ground cover in this garden bed," they captioned their post, "will it stunt the growth of the lavender and rosemary bushes?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, common ivy — also known as English ivy — is native to Europe, Western Asia, and Northern Africa and was brought to the United States by colonial settlers as early as 1727. In the U.S., it's an invasive plant known to overrun both gardens and natural areas, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Because of this, ivy probably isn't the best choice for our backyards and can cause some hassle. However, when we are thoughtful about the plants we allow to grow and plant ourselves — both in terms of their growing habits and their indigeneity to our region — we can save time and money on lawn maintenance.

Native plants can also make a sustained positive impact on the environment. Beyond bringing ease, vibrance, and variety to our yards, they create food and shelter for local wildlife and a healthier ecosystem for pollinators all year round. This benefits humans, as pollinators protect our food supply.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Aside from native plant gardens, other eco-friendly, low-maintenance landscaping options include planting buffalo grass, which is native to North America, and xeriscaping.

Other Redditors urged the original poster to remove their ivy before it's too late.

"If you're not in England, get rid of the English ivy!" one person wrote. "Absolute bane of my existence."

"It'll overtake and kill your other plants," another commented. "I'd advise against ivy."

"Please, for the love of your garden and house, get rid of the ivy," someone else said. "There are plenty of other creepers and climbers that won't destroy everything you love."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.