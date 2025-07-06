Essential water source receives much-needed boost following heavy rainfall: 'These lakes are critical'

Water levels in the seven major lakes of Mumbai, India, which are crucial for meeting the city's year-round water needs, have rebounded after heavy rainfall in late June.

According to NDTV Profit, the lakes usually make a comeback during monsoon season in India, which runs from June to September. The seven lakes scattered across the city — Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi — have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 trillion liters, according to data from the city government.

Heavy rains pushed water levels to more than 35% of their capacity — over six times the levels compared to last year — alleviating concerns from citizens about shrinking water supplies. Some of the lakes recorded anywhere from three to six inches of rain in just 24 hours, and weather officials expected the rain to continue until at least the end of June.

While the deluge may be inconvenient for residents trying to navigate the city during their daily commutes, the rainfall is much-needed in Mumbai. In late 2023, the city and surrounding rural areas in the state of Maharashtra faced drought conditions, which raised concerns about water levels in reservoirs, according to the Times of India.

As NDTV explained, "these lakes are critical for Mumbai's drinking water supply and their replenishment is heavily influenced by the monsoon season."

Given that Mumbai has a population of over 22 million people, the city requires a substantial amount of water for drinking, bathing, and other essential aspects of life. Full reservoirs are a welcome sign, as droughts can force officials to call for water cuts, which can impact farming, industries, and public health. Rural communities are especially hard-hit by reduced water availability, as they rely more on the land for their livelihoods.

India is among the countries most vulnerable and hardest hit by the effects of rising global temperatures, largely driven by the burning of fossil fuels. Heat waves, floods, and cyclones have all gotten worse in recent years, putting citizens at higher risk of waterborne diseases, economic losses, and fatalities.

However, the country is making major strides in switching to cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which should help mitigate the impacts of the changing climate and put less strain on water sources. And Mother Nature is also doing her part to keep India's reservoirs full.

"We have a good rainfall forecast this year, as a result of which no water cut has been proposed. Since last week, the catchment areas in Mumbai are also witnessing good rainfall," said a civic official, per the Indian Express.

