Experts issue warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'More harm than good'

Hansen's Tree Service in St. Louis, Missouri, recently posted a public service announcement regarding mulch application at the base of trees.

"Alright, folks, it's time to talk about a common mulching mistake that can do more harm than good," the video caption prefaced.

The landscaper in the video, J.T., described how piling mulch against the base of a tree can introduce lasting damage to the trunk.

The mulch can capture moisture, causing rot around the trunk. It also acts as a home for destructive pests. J.T. used a pitchfork to rake mulch away from a tree.

Mulch piled high around a tree trunk is known as a mulch volcano — or as J.T. likes to call it, a volca-NO. It's widely viewed as bad practice. In the area where a tree trunk meets the ground, roots stretch away from the base. This root flare is vital for nutrient exchange from a tree's root system and needs to be exposed to air.

Introducing damage here can be deadly for trees of any age.

By suffocating a tree with mulch, landscapers can cause an explosion of root growth as the tree tries to find air. This can lead to roots that grow into the mulch layer and encircle the tree, eventually strangling the trunk. These girdling roots are an even bigger problem to deal with than mulch volcanoes.

Trees provide a wealth of benefits, so it behooves us to maintain them properly.

On top of sequestering carbon and improving air quality, urban tree cover helps prevent harmful heat island effects via shade and transpiration. Trees improve soil health with deep root systems that retain water and prevent erosion in flood conditions.

Trees can even provide mental health benefits. One study estimated that the economic benefits of trees in the United Kingdom totaled $4.5 billion annually.

When done properly, mulching is a great practice for capturing moisture and supporting trees, but like all good things, it's best in moderation. Make sure the mulch around your tree does not contact the trunk, leaving plenty of room for that root flare to remain free of debris and potential problems.

