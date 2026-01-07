Researchers make concerning discovery after putting tracking devices on US mountain lions: 'Populations become isolated'

Research has demonstrated the impact of human building and construction practices on California's already sensitive and vulnerable mountain lion population.

What's happening?

Published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment, the study explained why mountain lion populations across California are more genetically diverse than other wide-ranging predators.

After tracking 87 one- to three-year-old "subadult" mountain lions with GPS collars, the results showed that human infrastructure, such as roads and building developments, prevents these young adults from traveling long distances to find new breeding ranges, limiting their genetic diversity.

Kyle Dougherty, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and lead author of the study, said, "When connectivity is disrupted and populations become isolated, it can result in reduced genetic diversity and population decline."

Why is mountain lion diversity important?

The lack of genetic diversity in mountain lions is significant because, as humans continue to encroach on their habitats with roads, buildings, and other intrusions, certain populations become increasingly isolated and face extinction, as is the case for the mountain lions living closest to Los Angeles.

Human activities are also impacting overall mountain lion behavior. A study released in 2025 showed that mountain lions were becoming more nocturnal the closer they lived to humans, rather than being active at dawn and dusk.

Mountain lions play a vital role in the ecosystem and are considered a keystone species, per The Cougar Fund, meaning they have a vast ecological influence.

They keep deer and other herbivore populations in check, which is key to healthy habitats in the wild and closer to human dwellings.

What's being done about mountain lion diversity and safety?

The researchers saw some positives in their study, namely that mountain lions could find even the smallest patches of forest and shrubs that they could use to reach a larger area to achieve a suitable breeding habitat.

They also pointed to wildlife corridor crossings, pieces of undeveloped land that connect habitats, as being a vital piece of the puzzle to ensure mountain lions' safety.

The researchers' work is helping to identify optimal locations for such pathways, along with additional research on mountain lions.

