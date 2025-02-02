Study sparks concern over dramatically altered behavior of dangerous wild animal: 'Activity ... may be constrained'

If males and females do not cohabitate, it will make it hard for them to reproduce.

As humans continue encroaching on the habitats of California's mountain lions, we are altering their behavior, which could have other consequences.

According to Newsweek, "a new study published in the journal Biological Conservation" showed that "mountain lions in the Greater Los Angeles area" with a higher number of "human hikers, cyclists, and joggers have become more nocturnal than those living in less busy areas."

What's happening?

Mountain lions, also known as pumas, cougars, or panthers, are typically active at dawn or dusk. However, as more humans enjoy the outdoors, they have become nocturnal compared to mountain lions that live in less populated areas.

Researchers tracked 22 mountain lions living in the Santa Monica Mountains between 2011 and 2018 and compared the data to human activity in the area.

Many of these mountain lions were active at night when they lived in areas with high human activity. The researchers found that the males named P41 and "Hollywood Cat" P22 were the most nocturnal. They lived in areas with high human activity and development around them, and their habitats were also small.

Interestingly, female mountain lions didn't react to human activity the same. They were less likely to change their habits than the males. P13 was found to be the "least nocturnal lion," according to Newsweek.

Why are mountain lions changing their behavior due to human activity concerning?

The study researchers said: "Females in this system show evidence of avoiding habitats used by males."

They added: "Activity of female mountain lions may be constrained by avoiding males such that they do not exhibit as strong of a response to humans."

If males and females do not cohabitate, it will make it hard for them to reproduce.

According to Conservation Mag, mountain lions play a key role in the ecosystem. They regulate other populations, such as mule deer, which are grazers. If these deer populations were unchecked, they would overgraze, which would have more environmental consequences.

What's being done about the mountain lions?

Newsweek reported that the researchers suggested avoiding mountain lion territories during dawn and dusk. Additionally, be careful driving at night since that's when they are coming out more.

Natural Habitat Adventures stated: "Several organizations are involved in programs to increase mountain lion populations in their areas through education, research, awareness, and other conservation efforts."

You can also donate to climate causes that work to protect mountain lions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.