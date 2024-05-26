Gorilla species makes resurgence after decades of habitat degradation: 'Seeing them for the first time was like a dream come true'

"We know the value of mountain gorillas and that is why we protect and conserve them."

For decades, people watched with growing despair as the population of wild mountain gorillas plummeted. But now, through the hard work of local communities and the International Gorilla Conservation Programme, those populations are rebounding — and they're on track to keep growing.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) called the story "an incredible conservation success" while also noting that the population is still "fragile" and in need of continued efforts. Mountain gorilla numbers hit a low of approximately 680 individuals within the past 30 years, but today there are over 1,000, according to the WWF. They're also the only ape species whose population is projected to continue growing.

Much of the success of this campaign has been funded by tourists and visitors, who pay premium prices to be able to see the gorillas up close in the wild.

"I have heard lots of beautiful stories about mountain gorillas and seeing them for the first time was like a dream come true," said Riwe Emimah.

In turn, these wildlife tourism dollars finance community improvements, incentivizing locals to protect and preserve their ecosystem for continued income. This mutually beneficial conservation model has seen success around the world, from tigers in Nepal to elephants in Zimbabwe, zebras in Namibia, brush-tailed bettongs in Australia, and more.

"When tourists visit, the money they pay benefits the villagers through community projects," local farmer Dukundimana Joseline told the WWF. "From mountain gorilla revenues, houses have been constructed for some community members, [and] we now have access to safe and clean water, electricity, and good roads."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Other residents have found additional benefits in selling handmade artisan goods and services to tourists, resulting in more wealth circulating in the community. Joseline concluded, "Mountain gorillas are worth conserving, they have lifted us out of poverty."

However, while these conservation success stories are encouraging, it's important to remember that mountain gorillas — as well as over 44,000 other species — constantly face looming threats to their existence, including habitat destruction, human-wildlife conflict, illegal poaching, and more.

But with the leadership of the International Gorilla Conservation Programme, the World Species Congress, and other groups, sustained efforts will hopefully continue to produce incredible success stories like this one.

"We know the value of mountain gorillas and that is why we protect and conserve them and ensure that they are safe in their habitat," Joseline said to the WWF.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.