Hiker shares video of shocking encounter deep in woods: 'Chased off the trail'

A TikTok user posted a video showing a wild encounter with mountain goats they had while hiking. It serves as a reminder that while wildlife is majestic and interesting, animals need their space.

What's happening?

The video was shot from the perspective of a hiker exploring East Glacier Park in Montana, posted by Ryley (@ryleyonthego).

It showed the moment when the hiker and a few companions were approached by a small group of mountain goats. The group of people climbed off the trail to allow the massive goats to pass with their smaller kids.

Ryley wrote that the hikers had been "chased off the trail by a family of goats" but seemed glad to move out of the way. It's an example of a successful and productive wildlife encounter.

Why is it important to avoid wildlife?

Although this situation avoided disaster, wild animal encounters can often end in injury or death for either party.

Interactions like these are becoming harder to prevent as humans expand into animal habitats. Animals also frequently wander into human-dominated environments, creating similar conflicts. Either way, interactions between humans and wild animals are risky at best and incredibly dangerous at worst.

When animals do harm to humans, wildlife officials have important choices to make. While some animals can be captured and relocated, others must be euthanized. These incidents could throw an ecosystem out of balance or warp people's perceptions of animals that are crucial to an ecosystem.

What's being done about wildlife interactions?

Unfortunately, as humans advance in their quest to control the world's resources, encounters with wild animals will become more common. The best course of action is to avoid these interactions when possible.

If you do come across a wild animal, it's best to leave it alone. Allowing animals to go about their business protects them from situations that are harmful to them and humans. Protecting wildlife creates a brighter future for all.

