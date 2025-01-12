Officials issue warning after tourists ignore signs and get dangerously close to wildlife: 'This can make them more aggressive'

Colorado officials are warning tourists not to approach mountain goats at one of the state's most popular recreation sites. The notice comes after a reported influx of visitors ignoring posted signage.

As reported by Unofficial Networks, visitors to Colorado's scenic Mount Blue Sky recreation area frequently get dangerously close to the area's mountain goat population. A video posted by Pet Paradise shows tourists standing mere feet — or even closer — to the wild animals.

Signs warn visitors to avoid the goats because of possible aggression. But Unofficial Networks reported the mountain goats in the area no longer avoid tourists, likely due to visitors feeding them and getting too close while taking photos.

"People have gone as far as attempting to pick up mountain goat kids," Colorado wildlife officer Joe Nicholson told Colorado Outdoors in 2019. "We have seen groups of mountain goats surrounding and following people, which is far beyond the natural behavior of these animals."

This ill-advised behavior can create dangerous situations for both humans and animals. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reports that feeding wildlife can expose the animals to disease and viruses, interfere with natural feeding patterns, and expose them to poor nutrition. It also can cause behavioral changes, like becoming too comfortable around humans.

"Although not usually dangerous, mountain goats … may approach people," the Forest Service advises. "Some have grown accustomed to being fed and, as a result, have lost their fear of people. This can make them more aggressive and likely to 'stand their ground' if encountered on the trail."

Human interference with wildlife can have severe consequences, like leading to animals being euthanized, especially if a person is injured during an interaction. If you have the privilege of seeing wildlife in its natural habitat, you have a responsibility to follow safety instructions.

The National Park Service recommends keeping at least 50 yards away from mountain goats, which is roughly half the length of a football field. The "Rule of Thumb" can help put this in perspective — simply hold your thumb out at arm's length and align it with the goat. If your thumb completely covers the animal, you're at a safe distance. If not, back away.

If a mountain goat approaches you, the Forest Service advises moving away slowly. If the animal continues to move closer, experts advise chasing it off by yelling, waving a piece of clothing, or throwing rocks. Never feed or follow a mountain goat.

