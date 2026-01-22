Researchers stunned after making first-of-its-kind 'acoustic' discovery: 'An entire world waiting to be discovered'

For the first time ever, auditory interaction between plants and animals has been confirmed.

What's happening?

According to research from Tel Aviv University, Happy Eco News reported that because female moths can detect ultrasonic signals from distressed plants, they deliberately avoid laying eggs on them.

The study's researchers were quoted in the Tel Aviv report as saying, "We revealed the first evidence for acoustic interaction between a plant and an insect."

Scientists confirmed the role of sound by playing recordings of plant distress calls, which resulted in the same behavior. When the moths were temporarily deafened, they no longer showed any bias. They even used other sounds to prove that the plant's sounds were the only source of persuasion. This instinctive behavior to seek out healthier plants increases the odds of survival for their offspring.

Plants that are stressed from the heat or lack of water produce ultrasonic signals in the 20 to 100 kilohertz range — sounds below the typical human hearing range.

"What appears to humans as a silent ecosystem may actually be full of hidden acoustic exchanges," Bente Baekers wrote in the Happy Eco News article.

Why is plant-animal acoustic interaction significant?

While plant distress signals have been documented for decades, per Happy Eco News, this is the first time an animal species has been scientifically proven to be influenced by those signals.

Ultrasonic signatures of several plant species were recorded during the study. Consistent acoustic patterns were found across species, suggesting that plant-animal acoustic interactions may involve other organisms beyond moths.

"We are convinced, however, that this is just the beginning. Acoustic interaction between plants and animals doubtlessly has many more forms and a wide range of roles. This is a vast, unexplored field — an entire world waiting to be discovered," the research team concluded.

This landmark discovery opens the doors for new studies on interspecies communication and interaction regarding sound that could help foresee ecological shifts that have never been detected before.

The implications for agriculture and biodiversity are monumental, as this research could transform farm and pest management, reducing the need for toxic pesticides and increasing reliance on natural pest control. Sound-based methods could also be used to protect crops or attract pollinators.

What's being done about plant distress?

As temperatures continue to rise around the globe — creating environmental pressure, changes in animal behaviors, and more frequent extreme weather events — plant distress could become more common.

Human activities since the Industrial Revolution are largely responsible for our overheating planet. While most people have witnessed and felt the effects, not all of them can be seen or heard, as these "crying" plants prove.

Doing what we can to help cool things down will result in fewer distressed plants, which means moths will have more options on where to lay their eggs.

Lower temperatures mean insects can maintain their color, preventing the disruption of their reproductive abilities. Migration routes in the sea and sky will no longer have to be altered, feeding patterns and habitats can stay instinctual, keeping everything in balance.

There are many ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Show love for the Earth and the plants that inhabit it by growing your own garden of native plants.

Reducing single-use plastic can make a huge difference and save you tons of money per year. Also, thrifting promotes a circular economy with discounts and opportunities to discover rare treasures.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.