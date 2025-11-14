Disturbing video of beach in Guatemala sparks concern on social media: 'That is absolutely terrifying'

The impact of human activity on the planet is clear across different landscapes. From glacial melt in the Arctic to severe droughts affecting agriculture, it is not hard to spot how the Earth is being affected.

An Instagram video taken in Guatemala highlights a visceral issue caused by negligence for the environment. Taken at the mouth of Guatemala's Motagua River, the pollution in this location is clear to any viewer.

Shared by UN Biodiversity (@unbiodiversity), the official account for United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, the video shows unbelievable amounts of litter flooding the Motagua River.

"The mouth of Guatemala's Motagua River has become infamous, often labeled one of the most polluted rivers in the world," the post shares. "This river transports millions of pounds of trash from the country's interior, funneling plastic and debris into the ocean at an alarming rate."

Luckily, the alarming footage wasn't shared by the UN Biodiversity account with the mere intention of showing the pollution in this area. The post actually highlights how this team of people went to work cleaning up the river, removing millions of pounds of plastic and other trash.

"We couldn't walk away. We immediately mobilized for one of our most challenging cleanup missions yet," the post says of the scene in the river.

After 10 months of hard work, the area has been restored to a much more beautiful, natural state.

Plastic pollution is a growing problem with ramifications extending far beyond unpleasant beaches and rivers. Studies have shown microplastics — the small particles of plastic that break away from plastic items — have the potential to wreak havoc on human health, and are even tied to cognitive decline.

Fortunately, other groups aimed at protecting waterways have made similar strides in the world of pollution clean-up. A nonprofit group from the Netherlands has already removed 17 million pounds of plastic trash from the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, scientists are cracking down on emerging technology aimed specifically at ocean cleanups.

Commenters on the Instagram post shared their concern for the Motagua River in Guatemala.

"That is absolutely terrifying," one user said.

Others were inspired to make a change, with one adding: "Time to clean up our mess. We can do it!"

By taking local action, such as attending a community clean-up, you can make a difference in your nearby environment.

