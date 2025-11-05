Experts issue warning as unexpected crisis devastates key crop: 'Poses a challenge'

Corn crop yields in Hungary have significantly decreased this year due to drought-like conditions this past summer.

What's happening?

Trade Magazin reported that corn crop yields in Hungary are expected to be a mere four to 4.2 million tons this year. In contrast, in 2023, the corn yield was approximately 6.3 million tons.

Between a drought-like summer and a reduction in growing space over the past decade or so, along with unpredictable weather patterns in general, growers of corn are attempting to approach how they grow this crop more cautiously.

Additionally, thanks to varying weather conditions across the country, farmers are experiencing significant differences in their corn yields, leaving some to wonder whether long-term trust in corn is worth the cost.

The reduction in corn yields affects not only farmers but also other industries. According to Trade Magazin, an agricultural expert at the Agricultural and Food Business Unit of MBH Bank, Gergely Dózsa, told Agroinform, "Due to this year's dry summer, a yield of more than 4.2 million tons is not expected in 2025 either, which again poses a challenge to the processing industry and market players involved in animal feed."

Why are reduced corn crops concerning?

Crop yields of all kinds are declining worldwide as extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency and intensity. These weather events come in all shapes and forms, from droughts to continuous rainfall and more, and will only continue to occur as global temperatures continue to rise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, caused by the use of dirty energy sources, are responsible for the global rise in temperature. Lowering temperatures and, thus, the frequency of extreme weather events will require a significant reduction in these gases.

The instability of weather conditions will continue to result in farmers losing crops, which will eventually lead to food shortages and compromised food supply chains. Meanwhile, the cost of what remains on grocery store shelves will increase, leaving already financially-pressed consumers with more worries.

These crop losses will affect farmers, too, as some will stop growing certain types of crops, while others may lose their incomes and farms entirely.

What's being done to protect corn crops in Hungary?

Corn crops in Hungary are already sensitive to mycotoxin-producing fungi, drought, and extreme UV radiation, making them somewhat challenging to grow even without extreme weather.

To better grow corn, Hungarian farmers will need to work with crop varieties resistant to the above issues, improve irrigation so crops are less affected in times of little rain, and apply better methods of farming in general.

If farmers are unable to achieve these changes and increase crop yields, they may end up replacing corn with crops more viable to the environment, such as soybeans or sunflowers.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.