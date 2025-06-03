Health officials sound alarm as deadly disease spreads across southern US — here's what you need to know

The best strategy for avoiding an infection is by preventing mosquito bites.

The southern U.S. is seeing a rise in cases of infectious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, and it's likely being caused by the consequences of the changing climate.

What's happening?

Disease experts are warning U.S. citizens that malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika cases are on the rise in 2025, according to a report by Vax-Before-Travel News. These diseases are all carried by mosquitoes and infect humans through insect bites.

Multiple recent studies and scientific models have predicted that this risk will continue to increase in the southeastern U.S.

"These disease outbreaks may be influenced by changes in climate conditions and the geographic expansion of virus-carrying mosquitoes," Vax-Before-Travel News said.

Why is this concerning?

There are many risk factors associated with this surge in cases. With a warmer climate and more frequent hot weather, more infected mosquitoes will breed and spread the viruses.

Mosquitoes multiply wildly following natural disasters like hurricanes, and the changing climate is already causing more severe weather events. Recent studies have also found that strong winds can carry mosquitoes dozens of miles to spread viruses into new regions.

Dengue, malaria, and Zika do not have approved vaccines, making them very dangerous to contract. West Nile virus cases are on the rise in the U.S. as well. The disease can be severe and does not have a vaccine, either.

What can I do to help?

The best strategy for avoiding an infection is by preventing mosquito bites. In hot and humid weather, limit your time outside and wear loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin.

Keep your home secure by shutting doors and windows, or covering them with screens or mosquito netting. Drain any standing water on your property from garbage cans and buckets.

Check with your local government for warnings about locations of known infected mosquitoes so you can stay informed and stay safe.

