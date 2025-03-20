New study sheds light on how to halt the spread of deadly diseases carried by mosquitoes: 'The solutions we need'

The key to stopping mosquitoes from spreading infectious diseases to humans may be in their sugary diet.

In a new study, researchers found that restricting the preferred plant food sources of mosquitoes could curb the amount of vector-borne diseases transmitted to humans — including malaria.

Malaria is caused by a parasite spread to humans through mosquito bites. Those infected typically experience symptoms like fever, chills, and headaches, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms usually begin a few weeks after being bitten.

Research from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew shows that mosquitoes favor sugar from certain plant species. Three plants were chosen for the study: yellow sage, castor oil plant, and yellow oleander. Each species is prevalent in tropical regions — the location of most malaria cases.

Scientists compared the nectar chemistry of various plants with unique metabolites from nectar ingested by the mosquitoes after feeding. Ultimately, the comparison revealed which plants the insects preferred. Scientists believe that identifying these plants in populated areas will help reduce the abundance of mosquitoes in locations where these diseases are widespread.

The National Library of Medicine noted that predicting the effects of environmental changes on vector-borne illnesses is challenging. However, temperature is one of the most important factors impacting the spread of the diseases.

A new study shows that mosquitoes are adapting to the warming planet. Per the World Mosquito Program, extreme weather patterns like heavy rainfall and heat waves are favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed. The rise in global temperature could also lengthen annual transmission seasons for malaria by more than one month.

The World Health Organization reported an estimated 597,000 malaria deaths in 83 countries in 2023. The main methods currently used to fight mosquito-borne diseases are indoor insecticide application and bed nets, according to researchers. However, the insects are building resistance to the interventions.

"The only way to reduce the impact of mosquito-borne diseases is to find new avenues of targeting mosquito vectors and interventions through known host plants may be the solutions we need," Dr. Amanda Cooper, a postdoctoral researcher, said.

