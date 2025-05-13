Grieving family shares heartbreaking story after mosquito bite turns deadly: 'We had no idea'

A man from Ohio has died after contracting West Nile virus from a mosquito.

What happened?

According to the Canton Repository, Mike Black Sr. of Stark County, Ohio, died from complications of West Nile virus just after Christmas. The 76-year-old was infected and began showing concerning symptoms in October.

He experienced fever, muscle twitches, confusion, and seizures, and it took doctors more than a week to diagnose him with the rare disease. Black Sr.'s health declined over the next two months, and he passed away at home surrounded by his family.

Why is West Nile virus concerning?

There is no cure or vaccine for West Nile virus, which is spread to humans by mosquito bites. Fewer than 200 people died from the disease in the United States in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and people infected with it sometimes do not even show symptoms.

However, the risk of infected mosquitoes is rising. Experts are attributing this to the warming climate, as the Environmental Protection Agency observed. Hotter temperatures mean more mosquitoes in more places, which leads to the virus spreading more easily.

West Nile virus was first isolated in Uganda in 1937 and didn't travel to the U.S. until the 1990s. Scientists have warned that the spread of it, along with other tropical diseases, will be "inevitable" as the planet continues to heat up.

Black Sr.'s wife, Joan Black, said that after her husband's death, she discovered that they lived within a few miles of multiple locations where infected mosquitoes had been identified.

"I was just shocked," she said, per the Canton Repository. "We had no idea."

What can I do about West Nile virus?

The best way to avoid West Nile virus is by preventing mosquito bites. If you live in an area with a lot of known infected mosquitoes, it's recommended to limit your time outside and wear loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin.

You should also secure your home by keeping doors and windows shut or covered with a screen, and use an appropriate insect repellent when necessary. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so ensure that you don't leave exposed water around your property in buckets, pools, old tires, or trash cans. If you do have a body of water near your home that you want to keep, try mosquito dunks.

