Onlooker captures photo of tourist's careless behavior in national park: 'Should be an immediate lifetime ban'

A visitor to Sequoia National Park captured a photo of someone flying a drone over Moro Rock and posted it to Reddit with a simple question: "Where do I report such incidents?"

The image, shared in the r/NationalPark subreddit, shows multiple tourists gathered on the famous granite dome at sunset, with a drone visible in the sky above. Drones are prohibited in all national parks, with very limited exceptions, a rule designed to protect both visitors and the natural environment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Flying drones in national parks creates several problems for the ecosystems these protected areas were created to preserve. The noise from drone motors can disrupt wildlife behavior, especially during sensitive periods such as nesting season for birds. Animals may abandon nests or alter their natural patterns when drones invade their habitat.

Raptors and other birds have been known to attack drones, mistaking them for predators or territorial threats. This can result in injury to the birds or damage that grounds the drone, creating litter in protected wilderness. National parks serve as refuges where wildlife can exist without human interference, and drones violate that sanctuary.

The ban on drones in national parks also protects the experience of other visitors who come to these places seeking a quiet connection with nature. When someone chooses to break this rule, they prioritize their personal entertainment over the well-being of the environment and the experience of everyone else present.

Reddit users responding to the post didn't hold back their frustration. One commenter wrote: "Should be an immediate lifetime ban."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Another offered practical advice, saying: "The best thing to do is take the person's picture (like you did), try to get one with their face and then if you can get their vehicle with the tag. Take those to the nearest ranger station so they can get the information."

A third commenter pushed back against excuses, writing: "Ignorance is absolutely NO excuse here and honestly these people should get the fine and jail time that is associated."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.