Video shows heroic rescue of wild animal trapped in heartbreaking predicament: 'We kept a close eye on him'

A Colorado skatepark was the setting of a "something you don't see every day" moment when a juvenile moose was found stuck at the bottom of the bowl.

The incident occurred in October at the Breckenridge Skatepark when a young moose became separated from his mom and accidentally fell into the bowl, according to Summit Daily.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked with the Breckenridge Police Department to safely remove the confused and scared little (big) guy by sedating him and then hoisting him out of the bowl, as seen in a video obtained by local station KRDO.

The CPW team shared additional photos and video on their X page as the moose regained consciousness.

"After getting him out of the bowl, we carried him to an area away from the skate park," they wrote. "We kept a close watch on him until the sedation wore off and he was able to stand up on his own, as shown in the video."

Happily, the "little skater moose," as they called him, was reunited with his mom — on a playground, no less.

The teamwork displayed by the CPW and the police department, as well as local residents who reported the trapped moose but kept their distance, is an excellent reminder that people working together can protect wildlife and foster better understanding and coexistence.

Colorado is home to about 3,000 moose, according to the CPW, and they have few natural predators in the wild.

The agency reported that they're also "extremely curious" about humans and aren't afraid of them, meaning they're willing to get close to us or houses — or, in this case, a skatepark and playground, which led to the unfortunate fall for the juvenile.

And it's not the first moose to end up in this kind of predicament. Two separate moose in Maine fell into abandoned wells in October and had to be rescued.

CPW has provided several tips on peacefully coexisting with moose, the most important being to give the large and ancient species — the modern moose evolved around 500,000 years ago, per the National Park Service — space.

They may look friendly and gentle, but they can get aggressive and run up to 35 miles per hour, so it's best to admire them from afar.

