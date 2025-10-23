Photos show dramatic rescue of moose caught in shocking predicament: 'Absolutely incredible'

A bull moose in Maine found itself in a precarious situation when it fell into a nine-foot-deep abandoned well on private property. After a tense five-hour rescue operation, Maine wildlife wardens successfully lifted the animal to safety, and it walked away unharmed.

Delaney Gardner, the step-sister of the resident who owns the private property, videotaped the rescue and told The Guardian that "to be able to see everyone come together in all these different ways that they needed to was absolutely incredible. And then seeing it work out was just so satisfying and heartwarming."

The rescue mission happened when Cole Brown, whose family owns the land, spotted a pair of antlers in the well. Immediately, the family alerted the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, which sent a biologist to the scene. They strapped the moose into an excavator and lifted it out of the well.

Gardner noted that they did not even know the well existed on their property, making it easy for such an entrapment to happen. The family has since capped the well to prevent such an incident from happening again.

This operation occurs at a time when moose, while not endangered in Maine, are facing challenges to their population. Threats like severe winters and collisions have played a part in the decline of moose populations, so rescue missions like this are vital to preserving the majestic creatures.

Moose play a key role in shaping forest ecosystems, from seed dispersal to influencing vegetation patterns. Protecting them ensures the health of the surrounding ecosystem.

Community coming together to protect local wildlife is a valuable reminder of what groups of people can do to make an impact on the environment. Such collaborations strengthen public awareness and engagement with conservation.

When communities witness the tangible impact of their involvement, whether by alerting authorities, assisting with rescue efforts, or implementing preventative measures like capping abandoned wells, they develop a deeper connection to local wildlife and a sense of responsibility for their protection.

Over time, this collective stewardship builds resilient ecosystems and encourages proactive measures to prevent wildlife conflicts, ultimately creating a safer environment for both humans and animals.

On the rescue, many were thrilled to see the moose safe. Gardner told The Guardian that the rescue left her feeling "relief and happiness."

