Park City neighbors block street after moose gives birth to twin calves and walks them across road

Residents in a Park City neighborhood found themselves serving as crossing guards over Memorial Day weekend after a moose gave birth to twin calves and then began leading them across the street.

What happened?

KSL TV reported that a cow moose had two calves in a neighborhood near Park City, Utah, over the holiday weekend. Neighbors responded by blocking the street with garbage cans after the mother started walking the newborns across the road, the outlet added.

The network shared some footage from the neighborhood on their KSL News Utah (@KSLNews) YouTube page.

Resident Kim Olson told KSL News the encounter was unlike anything she had seen before.

"You never know when you're going to come around the corner and a moose is going to be there, much less a mom and baby," she told the outlet. "I've seen baby moose before. They're usually about 5 or 6 months (old), never fresh born."

Why does it matter?

Moose sightings are not especially rare in Utah. Wildlife officials estimate there are about 2,500 to 3,000 of the animals in the state, per KSL News. They are commonly found in forested parts of northern and northeastern Utah and along the Wasatch Front, though they also wander into developed areas, as the network noted.

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That can be especially risky at this time of year. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said cows with calves are particularly defensive in late May and early June, making it one of the more dangerous periods for close encounters.

Moose may not be predators, but they are still among the most dangerous large animals that people encounter outdoors. Adult moose in Utah can weigh roughly 600 to 1,000 pounds, and bulls stand around 6 feet at the shoulder, KSL noted.

The DWR has also warned that drought can push moose into lower elevations when food and water are harder to find, increasing the chances of encounters in developed areas.

Dogs can make those situations even more volatile. The DWR says moose view dogs as predators, which can trigger aggressive behavior toward both the pet and any nearby person. In Utah, officials receive a few reports each year of moose injuring people and dogs.

Urban areas can also create problems for the animals, with roads, fences, and vehicles adding stress and danger.

What should I do?

Wildlife officials say people should give moose plenty of space. The DWR advises people never to approach or feed them. Also, watch for warning signs such as pinned-back ears, a lowered head, raised hair on the neck, or repeated licking of the snout.

If you're out with a dog, keep it leashed and under control. Utah law prohibits dogs from chasing or harassing protected hoofed wildlife such as moose.

If you come across a moose, follow DWR guidance: stay calm, let the animal know you're there, and back away slowly the way you came. If it charges, the DWR says to put a solid object between yourself and the moose or get into a vehicle or building if possible. If you're knocked down, tuck into a ball, protect your head, and remain still until it moves away.

Don't be a hero. If a moose is inside city limits or in a heavily populated area, officials say to report it rather than try to move it yourself.

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