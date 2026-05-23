'This is going to happen again and again': Utah declares statewide emergency as snowpack hits record low

Cox said the declaration is meant to do more than simply formalize the drought.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a statewide drought emergency after an exceptionally dry winter left the state with record-low snowpack. The move is a stark reminder of how quickly water stress can intensify in a place where mountain snow is essential to everyday life.

What's Happening?

Deseret News reported Gov. Cox announced an executive order aimed at helping the state respond to worsening drought conditions. By late May, every part of Utah was classified as being in severe drought, and officials said this year's snowpack was the lowest recorded since 1930, according to the outlet.

In a more typical year, Utah's snowpack reaches about 14 inches of snow water equivalent around April 1, while this year it was just 2.7 inches, Deseret News noted. Warm winter and spring temperatures kept snow from accumulating as it normally would and caused runoff to begin earlier than usual, compounding an already dry situation.

That is especially significant because around 95% of Utah's drinking water comes from snowpack, according to Deseret News. Reservoirs are currently about 70% full, roughly average, but state leaders made clear that reserve supplies alone are not a long-term solution, the outlet noted.

Why Does It Matter?

Cox said the declaration is meant to do more than simply formalize the drought.

"This declaration is about more than just paperwork," Cox said, according to Deseret News. "It facilitates the use of emergency resources and raises awareness to ensure a unified, coordinated response."

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For Utah households, the drought is not just an environmental concern. It can affect drinking water reliability, outdoor water use, local budgets, and the growing cost of managing increasingly scarce resources.

Extended drought can reduce water availability for homes and businesses, strain farmers and ranchers, and force communities to spend more money adapting to shortages instead of investing in other priorities.

Officials also pointed to residential outdoor watering as a target area to address. According to Utah Water Ways Executive Director Tage Flint, roughly two-thirds of residential water use in Utah takes place outside, according to Deseret News. That means lawns and landscaping can have an outsized effect when supplies are tight.

The declaration also serves as a reminder that this is not just a one-season problem. Utah's latest drought reflects a broader pattern of hotter conditions and more unpredictable weather cycles that many communities are increasingly being forced to plan around.

What's Being Done?

The executive order gives Utah greater flexibility to direct funding and emergency support where it is needed most. It also gives state leaders a clearer path for working with the federal government on drought-related challenges.

At the same time, officials said decisions on water restrictions and how they are enforced will be handled locally, Deseret News noted. For individuals, the clearest message is to reduce outdoor water use wherever possible. That can mean watering less often, adjusting irrigation schedules, or rethinking high-water landscaping during especially dry stretches.

Flint said Utah residents should take the drought seriously, while also recognizing it as part of a longer-term reality.

"I'm also here to tell you that this is not our last drought," Flint warned in comments compiled by Deseret News. "This is going to happen again and again and again."

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