Officials issue warning after unexpected creature shows up in dog park: 'Been known to go out of their way to kick a dog'

A Washington dog park was shut down after an enormous animal jumped the fence — here's who showed up.

What happened?

Residents of Soap Lake, Washington, were urged to avoid the city's dog park after a moose wandered inside, according to the Columbia Basin Herald. The dog park was subsequently closed, and parkgoers were advised to walk their dogs elsewhere until the moose left.

While moose are majestic creatures, it's best to stay at least 25 yards (75 feet) away. Moose can weigh anywhere from 500 to 1,500 pounds and stand over 6 feet tall. They aren't generally aggressive, but they are defensive and will charge if threatened, especially by dogs.

"Moose consider dogs, which are close relatives of wolves, to be a direct threat," Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife contact Nicole Jordan said, per the Columbia Basin Herald. "Moose have been known to go out of their way to kick a dog, even one on a leash or in a fenced yard."

Why is this moose spotting concerning?

Human-wildlife interactions are increasing, and this isn't a good thing. Habitat loss — deforestation, degradation, and destruction — is displacing and pushing desperate animals into human settlements. Loss of resources and food due to the climate crisis is worsening the problem.

While some animals are simply wandering, like the Soap Lake moose, other animals become habituated to humans and go out of their way to find food. For example, a hungry bear broke into a South Carolina homeowner's screened-in patio for some cat food.

These interactions put both the human and the animal at risk of injury or death. Although uncommon, moose, bears, wolves, and other wildlife can harm or kill humans. If they do become aggressive, whether out of hunger or fear, the animal is deemed dangerous to society and often euthanized.

What's being done to prevent human-wildlife interactions?

One of the best ways to prevent these interactions is to address the root of the problem itself: habitat loss. Protecting existing habitats and restoring lost land helps wildlife stay wild. City rewilding projects have seen plenty of success.

Urbanization isn't easy to slow or stop, but designing cities with wildlife in mind can help lessen our impact. Building wildlife-friendly infrastructure, such as crossings and underpasses, significantly reduces interactions and collisions.

