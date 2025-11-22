Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless behavior near giant wild animal: 'Being too casual'

A TikTok video showing two people strolling dangerously close to a moose has one local warning that their casual behavior doesn't match the seriousness of the situation.

The clip, posted by Lloyd Van Ham (@lloyd.van.ham), showed two people walking along a road past a towering moose. They didn't interact with the animal, but they were way too close for comfort — and the moose took a few careful steps toward them.

Although nothing bad happened, the moose could have charged at any moment. Moose might look slow and gentle, but they're dangerous. Adults can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and charge at over 35 miles per hour. Wildlife experts say approaching one — even unintentionally — can provoke a violent reaction.

The creator posted the clip with the caption, "Were they being too casual[?]" The incident is yet one more example of encounters between people and wildlife caught on camera.

In 2023, a woman in Alaska was hospitalized after a moose trampled her while she was walking her dog. In national parks, tourists have been repeatedly filmed getting too close to wildlife — including one visitor who was knocked down after getting too close to a bison. Encounters such as this don't just endanger people; they also put wildlife at risk. If a moose, bison, or bear injures someone, authorities may be forced to put it down for public safety reasons.

The key to staying safe when sharing space with wild animals is respecting boundaries. For large mammals such as moose, bison, and elk, stay at least 25 yards away — and stay even farther away if the animal seems agitated or starts moving toward you.

When out in nature, it's also wise to avoid startling wildlife. Make noise while hiking, especially in wooded areas, to avoid surprising animals. Also, never leave any food behind. Feeding wildlife (even indirectly) encourages them to associate people with food, increasing the chances of risky encounters.

While commenters were mostly cracking jokes about the situation (which luckily ended with no one being hurt), it's a serious reminder that getting too close to wildlife can potentially end with serious consequences. Wild animals are unpredictable, powerful, and protective — and they deserve space and respect.

