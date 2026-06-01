Colorado officials urge caution after moose attacks dog walker and charges at leashed pets

Even when pets are leashed, a moose may still see them as a threat and react aggressively.

A weekend walk in Winter Park, Colorado, became a frightening reminder of how quickly sharing outdoor spaces with wildlife can turn dangerous.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging residents to be cautious outdoors after a moose seriously injured a person walking their dogs and then charged at the leashed pets, as KJCT reported.

What happened?

CPW said officers responded Sunday after a call about an adult injured in a moose attack in a news release.

The person had two leashed dogs when they encountered a female moose with a yearling, officials said. The moose charged the person, striking them several times before moving toward the dogs.

The victim dropped the leashes so the dogs could get away, then left the area and called for help after reaching safety, per CPW. The person was hospitalized with serious arm and chest injuries, KJCT noted.

Wildlife officers searched the area but did not find the moose or its yearling. Warning signs have since been posted to alert visitors to moose activity in the area, according to CPW.

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Why does it matter?

Moose encounters can be especially dangerous this time of year, when mothers are protective of younger animals, and dogs can make those situations worse. Even when pets are leashed, a moose may still see them as a threat and react aggressively.

CPW is advising people to choose paths where they can see ahead, stay alert, and make noise around willows, brush, and corners. In known moose habitat, it may be wise to avoid tight, brushy areas and turn around if visibility is poor.

Making noise while moving through dense vegetation can help reduce the chances of surprising a moose at close range. If you do spot one, give it plenty of room and do not approach for a closer look or photo.

Dog owners should be especially cautious. Moose often react strongly to dogs, CPW noted. Unleashed dogs can startle moose calves and cows, which can lead to chases that trigger human-wildlife conflict, the release noted.

What can I do?

CPW's advice after the attack was straightforward in urging locals to give moose a wide berth, per the release. Trying to beckon a moose is dangerous, illegal, and considered a form of harassment.

Officials recommend that residents stay attuned to visual cues to see if they are too close to the animals. Even when humans follow all the guidelines, these incidents can occur, per CPW.

"While moose encounters with people are quite common, conflicts with moose are low," the release explained. "CPW understands that conflicts can arise even when adhering to best practices for living with moose."

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