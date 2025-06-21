Officers respond after woman and pet dog are trampled by moose in popular park: 'A moose really can't tell the difference'

In many instances of animal attacks, wildlife is provoked by humans or pets in their spaces.

A woman and her dog had an unexpected run-in with a moose in Anchorage, Alaska, while hiking on an unpaved trail in Kincaid Park.

Police arrived at the scene to discover the two injured after the wild animal trampled them. A bystander had remained nearby to help, according to The Mirror. Both had non-threatening injuries.

While there wasn't a clear reason for the attack, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game warns hikers this time of year to be on guard for moose because it's calving season, which runs from mid-May to early June. Mother moose, known as cows, have a natural instinct to protect their young and can become aggressive after giving birth.

While there is always the concern that moose will charge when approached, pets can add to the pressure for these wild animals.

"[The] biggest thing is to keep those pets under control," Cory Stantorf of the ADFG told KTUU. "A moose really can't tell the difference between a dog and a wolf."

In many instances of animal attacks, wildlife is provoked by humans or pets not respecting their space. The National Park Service recommends keeping a 25-yard distance from wildlife — and even more for predators such as wolves and bears.

Reckless interactions with wild animals can expose them to a litany of issues. Some wildlife may be rejected by their parents after human contact, and exposure to humans and pets can spread disease that can threaten these wild populations. In some instances, wild animals that have encountered humans may even be euthanized.

The ADFG recommends a few precautions for people on trails, per The Mirror. Pets should be on leashes. If a moose is nearby, keep a safe distance, and more importantly, be patient. Allowing them to react at their own pace and not startling them can help keep humans and moose safe.

If one happens to charge, you should run — but be prepared to cover your head with your hands if the moose knocks you down.

