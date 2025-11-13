Shocking video shows massive wild animal in high-speed police chase: 'This is not how this should have been handled'

A viral video out of Keene, New Hampshire, is sparking debate online after police were filmed chasing a wild moose through city streets.

The clip, originally shared by WMUR9 (@wmur9) on Instagram, shows officers using lights and sirens to guide the large animal out of residential areas. Still, not everyone agrees with how it was handled.

According to WMUR9's post, "Police were seen chasing a moose through Keene, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Officers said they used lights and sirens to safely guide it out of residential areas."

The footage, however, appears to show the moose running at full speed down a paved street as a cruiser follows closely behind.

News anchors discussing the incident struck a neutral tone, thankful that police intervened to keep both people and the moose safe, but also questioning whether the chase itself was too aggressive.

"That's a high-speed chase," one anchor commented, and another noted that they hoped the moose ultimately made it out safely.

Beyond the immediate scene, the incident highlights a broader issue of how humans and wildlife intersect as development expands into natural habitats. When wild animals wander into town, it's not just a nuisance; it's a sign of shrinking safe spaces for them.

And in cases like this, frightened animals that accidentally harm people can end up being euthanized, a tragic consequence of human encroachment.

Moments like this serve as a reminder to treat wildlife encounters with care and respect and to consider how our communities can better coexist with the natural world around us.

Online reactions have been mixed, with many viewers worried that the chase may have only scared the moose more or put it, or others, at risk.

"Why antagonize the moose?" one person asked, while another noted that the officers' approach seemed a bit aggressive.

As one commenter summed it up, "Yeah, no, this is not how this should have been handled."

