Tourist sparks outrage after dangerous stunt with wild moose at national park: 'Needs to be banned ... for a lifetime'

Hassling wildlife at national parks is not only against the rules but can be dangerous for those involved and people around them, like one reckless tourist who was shown getting up close and personal with a moose.

A post on the Facebook group "Visitors of the National Parks — Tourons and Yellowstone and Bears! Oh My!" showed the person approaching a moose from behind.

The moose was calmly eating at the side of the road as the man approached it from behind. While moose are not usually aggressive, a stressed-out moose can be provoked to attack, which would not end well for anyone involved.

Despite signs and clear warnings on the National Park Service website, many people choose to get far too close to the animals. This regular occurrence is highlighted on several groups on social media where there are regular posts about people not respecting the animals' space and encroaching on all sorts of wildlife, including dangerous large animals like bears and bison.

This reckless behavior not only endangers human lives but also puts wildlife at serious risk. When animals react defensively to feeling threatened by people, they are often labeled as dangerous and may be euthanized, an outcome that feels unjust, as they are simply responding according to their natural instincts.

The National Park Service recommends people stay at least 25 yards away from most animals and at least 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves. All the parks have their own rules, so checking in on their website before you visit can help make sure you know the rules and how to view wildlife safely.

Many people were outraged by this tourist's reckless behavior. One commenter wrote the person "needs to be banned from the park for a lifetime."

Another added, "This won't end well."

