  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourist's reckless behavior at national park: 'You can't teach common sense'

"Everyone thinks they're a Disney princess."

by Kristen Carr
"Everyone thinks they're a Disney princess."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Two videos of a woman approaching an antelope near the Gardiner entrance of Yellowstone National Park have drawn fury on Instagram.

The TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) account shared the footage captured by Nick Humen (@nick.humen13), and it soon generated plenty of criticism.

"You can't teach common sense," said one commenter.

The caption explained that the woman came within about five feet of the antelope before the creature fled.

In national parks and elsewhere, the general rule is that humans should not approach wild animals. Observing them can be exciting and educational, but it should be done from a distance for the safety of both the animal and the human. 

No matter how cute or friendly the animal may look, their reaction to a human approaching — especially if they are with their young — can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Even small animals can bite and spread disease, so it is important to understand the risk and to resist temptation.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

But it goes beyond safety. Respecting wildlife by keeping your distance and giving them space helps preserve the natural behaviors of the animals who would not otherwise interact with humans. 

When wild animals interact with humans — even in a friendly way — it can suppress their natural instincts and make them more vulnerable to predators and ill-intended humans.

Even worse, feeding these animals can make them sick and even lead to them becoming reliant upon humans for food, which can reduce their drive to hunt or graze. If the human-supplied food suddenly disappears, the animals may not be able to secure enough sustenance on their own for survival.

We can all appreciate and enjoy the access to national parks and other wild areas that allow us to learn about animals. These experiences can actually motivate us to protect these creatures and take steps to reduce harm to the planet. But it's still important to be respectful. 

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Everyone thinks they're a Disney princess," said one disapproving viewer.

Other commenters who understood the danger seemed to see it as an opportunity to educate others. 

One wisely said, "As tempted as I am to hug one [of the antelopes], I would never approach." 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x