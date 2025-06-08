Residents shocked after coming home to surprising scene in backyard: 'We're in mama's territory'

Moose activity in Alaska gave one couple quite the thrill — and provided a warning about the changing environment.

What's happening?

TikToker Sherry Cahill (@she_lifts_and_cooks) didn't know the moose that frequented her backyard was pregnant until she returned from a trip to find a calf. It changed the way she and her husband used their property.

"Came home from vacation to find a moose in our backyard—turns out she was pregnant this whole time and just gave birth!" she wrote. "Now the yard's off-limits… we're in mama's territory."

Commenters shared plenty of emojis with heart eyes and smiling faces with hearts. They called it "amazing," "beautiful," and "adorable."

Why is this important?

But wildlife activity so close to humans is fraught with peril. This moose birth is an example of the resiliency of nature in the face of rising global temperatures and resulting habitat stressors for wildlife. As the National Park Service highlighted, the changing climate is pushing Alaska moose northward because of warmer weather and plant growth adaptations.

Moose, the largest animals of the deer family, can withstand temperatures far below subzero without batting an eye, but they have problems when winter temperatures rise above 28 degrees or if it is over 62. That's partly because they shed heat by panting.

As moose explore new and unfamiliar territory, and even amid familiar habitats, they may come in contact with communities, leading to dangerous encounters with humans. Moose will warn you if they feel threatened by pinning their ears back, raising the hairs on their humps, and bluff charging, per the NPS.

Like other wild creatures, they are especially protective of their young, as one moose mom killed an experienced wildlife photographer who got too close to its calves. Another was reluctant to allow someone to rescue one of her calves.

So, while this sighting was heartwarming, it was also concerning. If something were to happen, even if it were preceded by a person's provocation, the animals could be euthanized. That's why it's also particularly important to stay alert while exploring wilderness.

What's being done about wildlife-human encounters?

Another video Sherry shared showed two calves and a mother roaming near a playground. The creator's practice of staying inside and generally steering clear of the beings provides the perfect example for how to treat wildlife.

Respect is paramount, and it can protect these and other stunning creatures for generations to come. Amid the challenges of the changing climate, these actions do a world of good, spreading helpful knowledge and leading by example.

If you see a moose, stay at least 25 yards away. Try to remain undetected; "if it knows you're there, talk to it softly and move away slowly," the NPS advises. If it charges, run or hide behind something solid, such as a tree. If you're attacked, curl up in a ball and protect your head — do not fight back.

