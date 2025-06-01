Video captures terrifying moment person gets too close to giant moose: 'Lucky to be alive'

"Why would anyone even do that?"

An Anchorage, Alaska, person learned the hard way that wild animals are not props for entertainment — especially not massive moose.

A video posted by d_alston907 (@d_alston907) on Instagram shows the startling moment when a person approaches a moose standing calmly on the side of a residential road.

The video's caption summed it up perfectly: "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Instead of keeping their distance, they walk right up to the animal, bend over just inches from its towering frame — possibly to offer snow from the ground — and are immediately rebuked.

With a swift kick of its leg, the moose knocks a cup from the person's hand and sends them walking away in embarrassment. They may or may not realize it, but they were extremely lucky the cup was the only thing the moose decided to kick that day.

The video sparked immediate comments from Instagram users. One asked, "Why would anyone even do that?" Another stated: "He's lucky to b alive, those have killed more than bears."

As urban areas continue to sprawl and people seek closer encounters with wildlife for social media clout or curiosity, these run-ins become more common and dangerous.

Wild animals can act unpredictably when provoked or crowded, whether a small critter like a raccoon or a massive animal like a moose. And unfortunately, when humans make bad decisions, the animals often pay the price. In many cases, if an animal injures a person, even when provoked, it may be euthanized.

Respecting wild animals means keeping your distance, never feeding them, and appreciating them from afar. These are small but meaningful ways to help protect both people and the animals that share our environment.

This video might be funny at first glance. Still, the message it carries is serious: Nature isn't a playground, and ignorance can have real consequences for everyone involved.

Everyone has a part to play in keeping wildlife safe, starting with education and respect.

If you're ready to take that awareness a step further, find out how to get involved in local environmental efforts — from advocating for wildlife protection to promoting responsible tourism in your community.

