Officials issue warning after locals spot unexpected wild animals in major city: 'Make noise, wave your arms, and scare it away'

Following a stretch of intense rainfall, residents of Bee Cave, Texas, are reporting coyote sightings in areas where wildlife is rarely seen.

What's happening?

Local officials say recent weather has pushed the animals out of their usual habitats and closer to homes, parks, and sidewalks, according to CBS Austin.

The City of Bee Cave confirmed a coyote was recently spotted in the Falconhead West neighborhood, while another reportedly attacked a dog in Primitive Park. Officials believe the sightings are tied to recent storms that have forced coyotes out of their usual habitats and into higher, drier ground, including residential areas.

"The recent heavy rain has displaced coyotes from their dens," the City said in a statement.

Wildlife experts noted that greenbelt corridors and natural areas, like those surrounding Bee Cave, can act as highways for wild animals. When those areas flood, the animals don't just disappear. Rather, they adapt, often into the spaces that humans occupy.

Why is this increase in sightings alarming?

As construction and development expand into wild areas, coyotes and other species are left with fewer options for food and shelter. Extreme weather only adds more pressure. Even short-term disruptions like heavy rain can drive wildlife into unfamiliar spaces.

In places like Bee Cave, where neighborhoods border undeveloped land, the result is more frequent contact between people and animals. With more wildlife crossing into human spaces, the risk of pet injuries, property damage, and even rare human attacks grows.

Protecting biodiversity isn't just an environmental issue; it's a public safety one. As habitats shrink and weather patterns intensify, urban-wildlife conflict is increasingly part of life for suburban and urban residents.

What's being done about it?

Local officials are urging residents to take simple precautions: keeping pets indoors at night, avoiding leaving food or trash outside, and if you see a coyote, making noise. "Haze it," the City advises. "Make noise, wave your arms, and scare it away to maintain its fear of humans."

At a broader level, conservation efforts across the country are helping restore native habitats and wildlife corridors to give animals space. From rewilding programs that rebuild ecosystems to city planning strategies that minimize conflict zones, these initiatives are helping to keep wild species where they belong: in the wild.

