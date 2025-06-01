Tourists spark outrage after video shows dangerous encounter with wild elk: 'Animals deserve space'

"We are in their home!"

Don't touch the animals is a lesson tourists can't stop learning.

An Instagram video is gaining attention, showcasing the repercussions of messing with wildlife.

The post, uploaded by Storm and Dalton (@thenomadicsweethearts), a Canadian travel couple, shows the lovely area where they were camping in Banff National Park. The beautiful scenery is interrupted by two people antagonizing a wild elk.

"Sitting at our campsite … we look out the window and watched these people get closer and closer to the elk who was just minding its own business," the caption reads. "... This couple kept getting closer and even encouraging their dog to go up to the elk!"

In the video, the elk warns the people to back off, bluff-charging at them without touching them. Still, they persist, seemingly talking to it and baiting it toward them.

The urge to interact with wildlife, especially elk, is an ongoing issue. Tourists in Colorado were seen encroaching on wild elk during their rut, or mating ritual. Similarly, a tourist in Yellowstone National Park strayed from a guided tour to get a picture of an elk and was charged by the animal. Sure, both are scary situations, but when it comes to wildlife, you get what you ask for.

Respecting nature starts with leaving it alone. The U.S. National Park Service recommends keeping at least 25 yards from smaller animals, 50 yards from larger animals such as elk, and 100 yards from predators including bears.

The Instagram post emphasized this point, stating: "Don't be like these people! Animals deserve SPACE! We are in their home!"

Animals are not your friends. While institutions such as the NPS allow humans to observe the beauty of nature up close, observation should be the full extent of your interaction with wildlife. By keeping your distance and showing respect, these incredible beings can continue being available to us.

Commenters showed their disapproval for the elk antagonizers' behavior.

"Leave wildlife alone," one user said. "How hard is that to understand? We've already [taken] enough from them."

Siding with the wildlife, another added, "Team elk 100%."

