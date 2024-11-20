  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander calls out dangerous behavior after tourists risk lives for photo of wild elk: 'They have no idea what damage those horns can do'

by Elijah McKee
An active human presence can damage resources, shrink habitats, and disturb animal behaviors.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Spotting unique wildlife in a beautiful place is definitely an incredible life experience — but it should never come at the expense of that wildlife. 

Good Bull Guided Tours (@goodbullguided) knew this all too well as they videotaped a herd of wild elk drinking from a river in Estes Park, Colorado, a popular town right outside Rocky Mountain National Park. It would have been as picturesque a scene as any if not for the herd of tourists crowding around the elk and their watering hole. 

"You all need to move back," they warned the others out in front of them, who were approaching within feet of the animals, staring right at them, and blocking the path across the nearby road. 

As a tourist, it's a bad idea to get this close to a wild animal. The creatures are in their natural home, and an active human presence can damage resources, shrink habitats, and disturb animal behaviors, whether done intentionally or not. 

An even more serious concern can be human safety. Animals like elk may seem fuzzy and cuddly, but the antlers on their head are like weapons. They are not afraid to use them, and they have charged humans in parks before. 

Getting up close and personal may seem like a great chance for a photo, but the best thing to do is appreciate wildlife from a distance, in either a car or from a spot designated by the park. That way, every animal and human involved remains cool, calm, and collected. 

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

The video was reposted by another Instagram account (@touronsofnationalparks), with the hashtag #KnowingTheParkRulesIsYourResponsibility included in the caption. The comments section agreed with the sentiment. 

"Don't understand this need to be disturbing the critters," one user wrote.

"They have no idea what damage those horns can do," another chimed in. 

"We are invading [their] habitat," a third affirmed. 

