Officials frightened by drastic transformation in Los Angeles water source: 'Not in good shape'

"It's an indicator that something's got to change."

State officials and nonprofit groups have sounded the alarm on the City of Los Angeles' failed promises to restore water levels at California's Mono Lake, citing massive harms being done to the local ecosystem, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"It's not in good shape right now," said Barthshé Miller, policy director of the nonprofit Mono Lake Committee, per the Times. "There is a systemic illness in the lake in terms of the health of the ecosystem, and it needs more water to recover to full health and vitality."

What's happening?

Mono Lake is a unique and ecologically significant body of inland saltwater that straddles the Eastern Sierras and the Great Basin Desert. Famous for its iconic tufa columns, for generations, Mono Lake has served as an important resting, feeding, and nesting spot for migratory birds.

At various times of year, over 300 species of birds have been identified at Mono Lake, according to the L.A. Times.

Since the 1940s, the City of Los Angeles has drained water from two of the creeks responsible for filling Mono Lake, shipping the water over 300 miles away to help quench the seemingly insatiable thirst of the city's population and industry.

Diverting water from the lake's inlets has resulted in massive drops to the lake's water levels, with significant ecological and environmental consequences.

As far back as 1994, California state regulators required the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to take action to increase the water levels at Mono Lake by 17 feet, the Times reported.

Mono Lake never returned to those mandated levels. In 2025, the lake sat at a level eight feet higher than in 1994 but still nine feet shy of the legally mandated depth.

In response, environmental advocates and local residents have urged California's State Water Resources Control Board to further limit the city's ability to draw water from the area, the Times reported.

While Los Angeles city officials agreed with the ecological importance of Mono Lake, they disputed the negative characterization of the health of the lake's ecosystem, per the Times.

Environmental advocates used hard data to suggest otherwise.

In 2024, more than 20,000 California gulls arrived at Mono Lake to nest. Yet out of that huge number of birds, only 324 chicks survived, the Times reported.

"It's an indicator that something's got to change in how DWP operates," said Geoffrey McQuilkin, executive director of the Mono Lake Committee, per the Times. "The lake's not healthy."

Why are water levels at Mono Lake important?

Lower water levels at Mono Lake have done more than disrupt the local ecosystem. They have disrupted local lives and livelihoods, as well.

Exposed areas of dry lake bed that previously were submerged, and would be submerged again if the lake were to reach its target levels, create huge dust storms under windy conditions, hurting local air quality.

"I think L.A. ought to look for another source of water," said Marsha Blaver, a longtime resident of the lakeside community of Lee Vining, per the Times. "Leave streams alone. Let nature do its thing."

In a broader context, the conflict over Mono Lake's water levels is representative of the growing number of conflicts around the world over available freshwater resources.

Water insecurity sparks water wars, leads to food insecurity, and exacerbates public health crises, according to Earth.org.

Much of the world's water scarcity can be traced to increasing global temperatures.

"Climate change is exacerbating both water scarcity and water-related hazards (such as floods and droughts), as rising temperatures disrupt precipitation patterns and the entire water cycle," warned the UN.

What's being done about water levels at Mono Lake?

