Officials rejoice as vital water source hits highest levels in years — here's what's happening

Officials in Mumbai, India, are rejoicing after the major lakes supplying water to the city reached over 80% capacity by mid-July this year.

As reported by NDTV, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai are holding 1,162.6 billion liters of usable water, which is not far off their maximum of 1,447.3 billion liters.

With more rain predicted over the coming weeks, these lakes are likely to hit their peak capacity soon, which is the earliest time recorded during the last 10 years. At the same time last year, the water levels in the seven lakes were at just 36.86%.

Currently, it is monsoon season in India. The rains experienced between June and September are important for filling reservoirs and providing water needed for agriculture, drinking, and hydroelectric power generation.

In previous years, the reservoirs in Mumbai have not been at capacity until September. The early arrival of rain is welcome news, providing relief after a hot summer.

Replenishing the water in the lakes also helps to relieve drought, and, for many farmers, it often means a good harvest. However, for others, the higher rainfall levels can mean flash floods, which puts lives at risk, damage property, and destroy crops.

Weather patterns are becoming more erratic because of increasing levels of planet-warming pollution in the atmosphere. This is leading to unpredictable monsoons that are arriving early or late, with some areas experiencing less rain than normal while others are exposed to intense rainfall that contributes to floods and landslides.

Reducing harmful carbon pollution is the best way to help stabilize weather patterns and reduce extreme weather events. There are lots of things we can do to reduce pollution, including switching to an electric car, opting for a more plant-based diet, and considering installing solar panels to reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources like coal and gas.

