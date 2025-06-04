Officials celebrate as water levels reach stunning milestone at 'best-kept secret' lake: 'Every time the lake level goes up, visitation goes up'

Water levels at a popular lake in the Texas Panhandle look much healthier thanks to rainfall in the spring.

Lake Meredith, described by Mix 94.1 as one of the region's "best-kept secrets," is currently at a depth of 76.52 feet, and officials hope that it will surpass 80 feet. The lowest recorded level was a little over 26 feet back in 2013.

That's quite a turnaround for an area frequently blighted by drought conditions. Thanks to much higher than normal precipitation in March 2025, the Texas Water Development Board's "Water Weekly" report for June 2 shows the area is now clear of droughts.

About 39% of the state is still under drought conditions, down from 53% on April 29, albeit still including a sizable area experiencing D4, or "exceptional drought."

Lake Meredith isn't just a popular recreational area; it's also a water source for 11 cities and a critical stopover for migratory birds. The area has about 300 bird species, including bald eagles and roadrunners.

Contrary to the popular cartoon's depiction, roadrunners aren't nearly as colorful or fleet-footed as you might think. Coyotes (also found in the area) actually have little trouble catching them. Lucky nature lovers might even catch a glimpse of elusive mountain lions, which sometimes stop by.

The lake is also a popular spot for fishers because of its walleye population, which Texas Parks and Wildlife describes as the best in the state.

Higher water levels in the lake coincide with more visitors to the recreational area; the park welcomes roughly 1.5 million visitors annually.

As Paul Jones, the Lake Meredith National Recreational Area's former acting superintendent, told the National Park Service, "Every time the lake level goes up, visitation goes up."

While rising lake water levels are always promising, those gains are precarious. With extreme weather events on the rise, the next drought is never too far away.

Raising awareness of climate issues and taking local community action are necessary to support conservation efforts and ensure future generations will reap the environmental and economic benefits the lake provides.

