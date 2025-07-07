  • Outdoors Outdoors

Teen recognized by National Geographic for raising awareness about remarkable creature: 'It's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience'

"We're the future generation to take care of our planet."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"We're the future generation to take care of our planet."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A high school student raising awareness about the importance of an iconic North American species through her nonprofit has received top honors in 2025 for her efforts from National Geographic, whose Slingshot Challenge recognizes youth-led environmental projects.

As the Long Island Press detailed, Cynthia Zhang, 17, founded Monarchs Matter in 2023 after being inspired to protect biodiversity after observing a monarch butterfly's metamorphosis when volunteering with ReWild Long Island, a Port Washington-based nonprofit.

"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Zhang, who attends Great Neck South High School. "It shows you how delicate yet persistent nature is in surviving, but because of human activities, we're destroying that metamorphosis."

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, monarch populations have steadily declined since the 1990s due to a number of threats, including habitat loss, chemical pesticides, and a changing climate, and both eastern and western monarchs are at risk of extinction.

Like other pollinators, monarchs support healthy ecosystems, including around one-third of the world's food crops. When they struggle, it indicates something more serious is brewing.

To combat this, Monarchs Matter participates in all sorts of initiatives that benefit monarchs and other pollinators. In addition to collecting data and raising awareness on social media, it has planted more than 2,150 milkweed and nectar plants in yards and public parks and established 15 certified monarch waystations as part of habitat restoration efforts.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

The nonprofit has also expanded internationally, with youth-led chapters in Pakistan and Nigeria. "We aim to support new chapters across the world no matter what their mission is as long as they are advocating for the environment in their own community," Zhang told the Press.

While challenges lie ahead to protect pollinators like the monarch, a growing number of people are taking action by donating to conservation organizations and rewilding their yards with low-maintenance native plants. Zhang is also among the youth galvanizing her generation to participate in creating a world they're excited about.

"We're the future generation to take care of our planet. No matter your age or background, you can still make a change in your community," Zhang said.

Which of these environmental causes would you be most interested in supporting with a financial donation?

Promoting clean energy 🔋

Protecting clean air 🌄

Advancing forest conservation 🌲

Fighting climate change 🌎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x