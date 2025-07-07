Teen recognized by National Geographic for raising awareness about remarkable creature: 'It's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience'

"We're the future generation to take care of our planet."

A high school student raising awareness about the importance of an iconic North American species through her nonprofit has received top honors in 2025 for her efforts from National Geographic, whose Slingshot Challenge recognizes youth-led environmental projects.

As the Long Island Press detailed, Cynthia Zhang, 17, founded Monarchs Matter in 2023 after being inspired to protect biodiversity after observing a monarch butterfly's metamorphosis when volunteering with ReWild Long Island, a Port Washington-based nonprofit.

"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Zhang, who attends Great Neck South High School. "It shows you how delicate yet persistent nature is in surviving, but because of human activities, we're destroying that metamorphosis."

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, monarch populations have steadily declined since the 1990s due to a number of threats, including habitat loss, chemical pesticides, and a changing climate, and both eastern and western monarchs are at risk of extinction.

Like other pollinators, monarchs support healthy ecosystems, including around one-third of the world's food crops. When they struggle, it indicates something more serious is brewing.

To combat this, Monarchs Matter participates in all sorts of initiatives that benefit monarchs and other pollinators. In addition to collecting data and raising awareness on social media, it has planted more than 2,150 milkweed and nectar plants in yards and public parks and established 15 certified monarch waystations as part of habitat restoration efforts.

The nonprofit has also expanded internationally, with youth-led chapters in Pakistan and Nigeria. "We aim to support new chapters across the world no matter what their mission is as long as they are advocating for the environment in their own community," Zhang told the Press.

While challenges lie ahead to protect pollinators like the monarch, a growing number of people are taking action by donating to conservation organizations and rewilding their yards with low-maintenance native plants. Zhang is also among the youth galvanizing her generation to participate in creating a world they're excited about.

"We're the future generation to take care of our planet. No matter your age or background, you can still make a change in your community," Zhang said.

