Pioneering teenagers win acclaim for invention that could change the future of clean water: 'We'll refine our prototype'

Two European teens have won a prestigious prize for their invention, which could change the future of clean water.

Earlier this month, Tomáš Čermák, an 18-year-old from the Czech Republic, and Anna Podmanická, a 19-year-old from Slovakia, were named the European winners of The Earth Prize. The two were recognized for their invention, PURA, which uses light and plasma to purify wastewater.

As Tech.EU writes, PURA is an "energy-efficient, cost-effective solution [that] could transform water purification and ensure a healthier future."

Podmanická's research specializes in water purification using photocatalysis, in which light sets off a chemical reaction that breaks down organic matter at a molecular level, leaving water and carbon dioxide behind. Čermák researches how cold plasma can destroy pollutants and bacteria, and they combined their specialties to create PURA.

Tech.EU reports that PURA is already working on a small scale, removing impurities from wastewater and making it suitable for drinking water and other household uses.

"Our next step is to scale PURA," Cermak said in a video accepting the award. "We'll refine our prototype, test it in real-world conditions, engage students, and work with policymakers to lay groundwork for this new technology."

Finding an affordable way to bring clean water to all people would truly change the world. The United Nations estimates that 2 billion people, or roughly 25% of the world's population, don't have access to clean drinking water. And recent studies show that PFAS, or "forever chemicals," are prevalent in drinking water globally.

The Earth Prize is an international competition, awarding teenagers who develop solutions that move the world toward environmental sustainability. Each of the seven regional winners, such as Čermák and Podmanická, receives $12,500 to help implement their idea.

A public vote determines the global grand champion, with the winner announced in late April. Previous projects from the competition include an AI-powered wildfire sensor, a tool that helps predict flood patterns, and technology that uses plasma to boost crop yields and create eco-friendly fertilizer.

