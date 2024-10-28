Scientists raise concerns after finding relationship shift between bees and flowers: 'Going to be in tremendous danger'

Pollinators such as bees, flies, butterflies, and moths are crucial to maintaining healthy ecosystems and productive agricultural yields.

The seasonal timing of plant blooming has shifted to earlier in the spring, foreshadowing a potential disruption in the relationship between pollinators and crops.

What's happening?

According to Grist, experts have found that Earth's overheating has led wildflowers in Colorado's mountainous ecosystems to bloom before bumblebees emerge from diapause, aka insect hibernation.

Some crops, including cranberries, Brazil nuts, and passion fruit, are also flowering far earlier than they normally would. Meanwhile, Chris Wyver, a postdoctoral scientist at the University of Reading, noticed that pollinators are struggling to keep up with the earlier blooming of Bramley apples in the United Kingdom.

"We saw that in warmer springs, the mismatch was slightly bigger compared with cooler springs," Wyver said.

These patterns are part of a more concerning trend in which 60% of plants and insects are no longer operating on the same schedule.

That makes it difficult for pollinators — whose processes are dictated by temperature changes but aren't as sensitive to cues as maturing plants — to help plants produce seeds and reproduce.

Why is mismatched timing concerning?

Pollinators such as bees, flies, butterflies, and moths are crucial to maintaining healthy ecosystems and productive agricultural yields. They are responsible for pollinating one-third of all major food crops and worth $15 billion annually in U.S. agriculture.

However, the misalignment between flora and fauna is responsible for a 3-5% decline globally in the annual production of fruits, vegetables, and nuts. That has reduced access to diverse and nutritious diets and caused over 400,000 deaths a year.

This problem might not be as relevant to the United States, U.K., and other countries in the Global North, but Wyver believes nations already experiencing food insecurity will be impacted the most.

Furthermore, some plant species with a codependent relationship with specific pollinators might be particularly susceptible to these changing conditions.

"The connections are very direct and limited between specialist bees and the plants they forage on," said Ed Henry, an ecologist at the Natural Resources Conservation Service. He added that specialist bees "are going to be in tremendous danger" if things don't change.

What's being done about mismatched timing?

Apiarists have helped fill in gaps if a native pollinator population has declined, and farmers already rely on honeybees to pollinate apples, nuts, and seed crops.

Wyver believes that this solution is only temporary, though. "I worry it's just going to create a bidding war for honeybees that's going to make food more expensive," he said.

Meanwhile, Henry has helped state and local land managers develop diverse and complex pollinator habitats with native species already adapted to the soil and climate. Not only does it reduce the need for harmful pesticides, but it also provides food and habitat for pollinators that can withstand extreme weather events.

Similar efforts by organizations in the U.K. have helped restore pollinator numbers — even attracting the return of a rare native bumblebee.

"Whenever you simplify a system, it's usually less resilient," Henry said. "Nature creates the most resilient system over time."

