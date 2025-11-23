Experts thrilled after spotting creatures feared to have vanished: 'Faces growing pressure'

It's a relief, but the problem isn't gone.

Scientists spotted two rare squirrels in the Philippines, and it's a promising sign of recovery, reported SunStar.

Habitat loss is a significant risk for animals, and this is especially true for endemic species, which are adapted to a small, specific area. They're easily vulnerable to extinction, and researchers in the Philippines feared this fate had already reached the Mindanao squirrel — until they saw this.

During a recent site assessment, researchers spotted a pair of Mindanao squirrels. While the species isn't currently considered threatened, experts are concerned that it soon could be.

"The Mindanao squirrel, a tree-dwelling species endemic to the Philippines, is currently listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List," the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office report said, according to SunStar. "However, its population faces growing pressure from habitat loss due to deforestation, as it primarily relies on old-growth forests for shelter and food."

Recently, scientists received other good news: Palawan forest turtles, which are considered critically endangered, are finding their way back home to Palawan island.

The Philippines boasts incredible natural biodiversity. Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines, is home to nearly 2,000 species of animals, 200 of which are endemic. Up to a quarter of the animal species in the Philippines are at risk of extinction, according to a 2025 study.

Deforestation drives habitat loss, with nearly 1.5 million hectares of trees lost in just 20 years, according to the Climate Change Commission. A rapid, significant loss of tree cover decreases air quality, disrupts the water cycle, and reduces available shelter and food for animals. Tree-dwelling species, like the Mindanao squirrel, are especially affected by this loss.

Conservation efforts can go a long way to ensure the future of wildlife, which helps protect our food supply. Research with impactful tools such as trail cameras can help experts gauge population health in endangered species and catalog evidence of rehabilitation efforts.

The squirrel sighting is a relief, but the problem isn't gone. Many plants and animals are still at risk, and significant progress must be made to protect, conserve, and restore habitats. Otherwise, the stunning biodiversity of the Philippines could be irreparably damaged.

Thankfully, conservationists are working to implement legislation and initiatives, like coastal protections and sea patrols, to protect the species that call the islands home.

